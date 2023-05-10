Norwood-Norfolk school budget avoids tax levy rise

Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James M. Cruikshank says that, thanks to the state fully funding foundation aid, they’re able to offer voters a budget with no tax levy increase while maintaining the tax cap formula for the sixth consecutive year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James M. Cruikshank says that, thanks to the state fully funding foundation aid, they’re able to offer voters a budget with no tax levy increase while maintaining the tax cap formula for the sixth consecutive year.

The 2023-24 budget proposal is for $28,848,942, an increase of $2,875,535, or 11.07%, from the current $25,973,407.

