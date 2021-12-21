Fulton City School District helps students transition back with restorative practices specialists

FULTON - Acknowledging that the past two years have been especially challenging for students, Fulton City School District has proactively decided to add restorative practices specialists to district buildings.
Restorative practices specialists’ intentions are to help students with Social Emotional Learning, better known as SEL. The purpose of SEL is to teach students coping skills in areas of social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. SEL also helps students learn how to build and maintain healthy relationships.
“The restorative practices position has been so meaningful to our schools and students,” said Ryan Fluent, restorative practices specialist for Lanigan Elementary. “We have had so much fun working with the students and staff in each building, and we look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of our work!”
If people have any questions, contact a student’s building restorative practices specialists.
Fairgrieve Elementary: Desiree Saladin, dsaladin@fulton.cnyric.org 315-593-5550 ext. 4602
Granby Elementary: Amy Kunzwiler, akunzwiler@fulton.cnyric.org 315-593-5480 ext. 6450
Lanigan Elementary: Ryan Fluent, rfluent@fulton.cnyric.org 315-593-5470 ext. 7119
Volney Elementary: Kelley Sluka, ksluka@fulton.cnyric.org 315-593-5570 ext. 8578
Junior High School: Caitlin Toleno, ctoleno@fulton.cnyric.org 315-593-5540 ext. 3461
