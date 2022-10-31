Fulton elementary schools visited by author Eric Litwin

Author Eric Litwin sings “Four Groovy Buttons” from his Pete the Cat series, to student audiences at Volney Elementary School.

FULTON - Students at all four Fulton elementary schools received visits from Eric Litwin, award-winning musician and one of the original authors of the Pete the Cat book series.

Throughout the week of Oct. 17, Litwin visited numerous Central New York schools, including Granby, Fairgrieve, Lanigan, and Volney elementary in Fulton. At each, Litwin shared his musical talents, his literary accomplishments and plenty of laughs to his young audiences.

