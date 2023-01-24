Fulton JHS student council continues annual toy drive

Fulton Junior High staff and student council members pose with some of the many gifts collected by their annual holiday toy drive.

FULTON - This year’s holiday season was made a little brighter by the hard work of the Fulton Junior High School (JHS) student council.

For their second consecutive year, the student organization coordinated a schoolwide toy drive in conjunction with the Fulton Elks Club. Liz Gardner and Emily McGreevy, the group’s staff advisors, were pleased that this year’s drive brought in significantly more gifts that last year.

