Fulton Junior High School inducts 27 into National Junior Honor Society

FULTON - Twenty-seven Fulton Junior High School students were recognized for their commitment to academic success and strong character as the newest inductees to the National Junior Honor Society.
The students were inducted during a recent ceremony and were selected for the prestigious award based on their grades, character, and leadership qualities.
“I want to congratulate the 2021 National Junior Honor Society Inductees! In the most challenging of years, these students have proven to not only be intelligent, but innovative, creative, resilient, and disciplined,” Fulton Junior High School Principal Marc Copani said. “Their induction is a testament to their hard work and dedication to learning and bettering themselves.”
The 2020-21 inductees were Sophie Burtis, Denzil McCarty-Castillo, Grace Guiles, Olivia Hendrickson, Michael Holmes, Madison Hood, Mason Kinney, Lylah Lukowski, Zachary McDougall, Claire Murray, Finley Nye, Maxwell Scipione, Chase Spohn, Addison Smith, Owen Tice, Caleb Turner, Madeline Viscome, Latoria Blakeney, Aidan Caples, Niyah Humphrey, John Martin, Kathryn Mccleery, Emma Perkins, Timothy Piano, Daniel Schremp, Yale Scipione and Faith Tibbetts.
