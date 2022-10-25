Fulton Junior High School unites home and school through One School One Book family reading program

Eighth-grader Ava Golden reads her copy of Ghost as part of the One School One Book Family Reading Program at Fulton Junior High.

FULTON - Fulton Junior High students brought home their very own copy of the book Ghost by Jason Reynolds during the first week of October and began reading it with their families. During the following three months, students and families will read the book together at home while celebrating and exploring the novel at school.

The project is part of a unique, national family literacy program called One School, One Book from non-profit Read to Them. The campaign is designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school. Parents of younger students may already be familiar with the program, as Fulton elementary schools participated in it with the book Nim’s Island last spring.

