Fulton Junior High shows musical talent at holiday concerts

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.