FULTON — The Fulton Junior High School Student Council is opening and managing a school store that will open after Thanksgiving recess.
With the ongoing pandemic, students will run it a little differently than in years past to ensure everyone remains safe and all protocols are followed.
This year, students will fill out a Google form found in their homeroom classroom for items they would like to purchase.
A day group will fill out the form on Tuesdays with delivery Wednesday, and B day group will fill the shopping form out Thursdays with a Friday delivery.
All students will need to leave money in their yellow envelope found in their bin for items to be delivered.
