Fulton junior high students show off cooking skills

FULTON - Students in the Community School Extended Day Program at Fulton Junior High School (FJHS) recently hosted parents and guardians for a special after-school luncheon.
Nearly 70 students spent five weeks learning several different recipes as part of FJHS’s extended day program. After five weeks of honing their culinary skills, students invited their parent or guardian to the school to feast on garlic-cheese flatbread, ranch oven roasted potatoes and blackberry lime fruit salad.
“This program creates social and academic opportunities for all students, throughout all the schools,” said Amy Kunzwiler.
“It was so fun because you get to cook a lot,” said student Michael Melon. “Then the best part is you get to eat it!”
This was the first of five, five-week modules the students will be participating in as part of the program.
