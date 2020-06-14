FULTON – Nevaeh Tucker, and Hayden Sachel, both 2020 graduates of G. Ray Bodley High School, were awarded the Fulton Lions Club’s 2020 H. and Mary Dowd Memorial, and John Scaringi scholarships respectively, said Zach Merry, Fulton Lions past president and scholarship chair.
Each scholarship provides the winner with $750 per year for four years toward their college costs. Tucker will attend the SUNY Geneseo where she will major in pre-law. Sachel will attend Elmira College where he will he will major in biology-chiropractic.
The Fulton Lions Club, also know for their Mane Event Comedy Night, Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Charby’s Duck Derby, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
