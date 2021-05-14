Fulton, Pulaski, Oswego, and APW final budgets and school board election info

OSWEGO COUNTY – This article will present the school district budget and school board election details of the Fulton City School, Pulaski Academy and Central School, Oswego City School, and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School districts.
“Big news here in Fulton is 0%,” were Fulton Superintendent Brian Pulvino’s first words on his district’s 2021-2022 budget. “Our Foundation Aid went up. That was great news after being flat for two years. And the best news would be if three years from now they had 100% Foundation Aid funded. For us that’s about 9.5% more. That would be great news it if happens over the next couple of years. They said it’s going to.
“Our proposed budget is $76,230,000,” Pulvino continued. “That’s a 3.3% increase or $2.453 million. Our state aid went up a total of about 4% ($1.936 million) to $52,224,921. Our New York State Foundation Aid increased about 4% to $36,744,000. That’s an increase of $1.426 million. The overall total tax revenue to be collected will remain unchanged from the previous year at $21,613,705. So, our tax increase is zero. We’re right at or near our maximums under statute for our reserves and fund balances, the 4% you can have in reserves. We’re sitting right there at 4%, which is terrific news. So, we’re using $356,874 from the reserves to balance this budget, and we’re underspending the current budget, so we’ll actually be replacing the money we take out. It will easily be replaced by the money that we’re underspending. At least that’s what it looks like right now. So, that’s good news as well. We did not take any from fund balance. By underspending this year’s budget, we’re poised to add back into our reserves and fund balance to our maximums. The last two years we’ve actually taken zero out of our reserves and fund balance.”
And with that good news came this: “We’re maintaining all programs and opportunities for kids. Nothing was reduced.”
Pulvino’s budget newsletter, mailed out to Fulton City School District residents added more detail. “The proposed 2021-22 budget directs 75% of funds to student instruction, services and programs. The capital and debt portion of the budget makes up 14.4% while administration comprises the remaining 10.6%. State aid will provide 68.5% of the revenue, with the local tax levy providing 28.4%, planned use of reserves and assigned fund balance and other revenues contributing 3.1% of support.”
Aside from state aid, Fulton will receive federal one-time stimulus funds this year.
“When we get the final guidance with respect to the federal stimulus funds that the district has been appropriated, then we’ll put that plan together, and that’s where we can actually add supplemental support and services and programs for our kids,” Pulvino said. “Those are one-time moneys. We’ll receive approximately $14 million. We’re waiting for the final numbers. That is all money you have to apply for, you have to put a plan together, you have to have it approved, and then the money comes back out. It’s different from state aid that’s just awarded to you.”
Pulvino said they’re presently brainstorming how that money will be utilized within the federal guidelines of allowable uses. They’ll certainly be looking at “any of those academic, social, emotional supports that kids may need to transition back into schools full-time,” he said. Furthermore, they’ll consider what they can create now with these federal funds that they will be able to maintain in the future, as these are one-time funds.
“What do we want to create, and what can we sustain down the road after the federal stimulus money runs out?” Pulvino asked.
Looking back on this COVID-altered year, Pulvino said:
“I think this has been a year where we created the best opportunities that we could. We’ve tried to stay the course with our work in the areas of early literacy. I’m proud of the fact we offered in-person opportunities pre-k through 12th grade to all of our kids. I know it was only two days a week for our secondary kids, but again, it was four days for elementary kids. And now we’re at five days for our elementary kids, and we’re at two days one week, three the next, for sixth through 12th graders. And I think we’ve kept kids safe.”
Students have the choice to return to in-person learning or to continue remotely.
“We’re at about 80% returning for in-person at the elementary level, and we’re about 75% in our junior high, and we’re up at 65-67% at the high school level,” Pulvino said.
“Our teachers have done an absolutely amazing job. Our students and families have been extremely supportive.”
Pulvino offered a rather outside the standard box view on this year’s upcoming version of summer school in the Fulton City School District.
“We’re going to offer summer opportunities – not summer school – summer opportunities, like a camp kind of thing,” he said. “It’s really about re-engaging and enrichment to really get our kids moving again, to get excited as we transition back into things. We’re in the process of putting that together right now.
“It’s about enrichment. It’s about skill development. It’s not about failing and passing. That’s kind of old, traditional style. This is about enrichment and opportunities and re-engagement and an opportunity for socialization. That’s what this is all about, to really get our kids’ feet back under them.
“Traditionally, I think we look at summer school as for students that failed, and I don’t think that’s the correct way to look at things,” Pulvino explained. “This is about opportunities to expand. This opportunity’s going to be available for all kids. It’s not about just kids that maybe failed a course. That’s not what it’s going to be. More information to follow on that. There’s a lot of details to go, and there’ll be opportunities for families to get that information and then make the decision if they’d like to participate.”
However, high school students will need somewhat of a modification here, harkening back to more traditional requirements.
“Any kids who failed any courses at the high school level that need them to graduate, you’re going to have some opportunities for credit recovery and opportunities to make sure they can acquire those credits,” Pulvino said “It’s a little different in high school than it is in elementary and middle. It’s all about credits in high school. I’m talking kindergarten through 12th grade opportunities here. We’re looking to expand beyond what it’s traditionally been.”
Regarding Fulton school board elections: There are two seats open for three-year terms. There are four candidates, two of which are incumbents: Nick DeGelorm and Fallon Cooper. The two new candidates are Jessica Pappalardo and Jennifer Mainville.
There will be three propositions on the ballot in addition to the budget proposition and the school board election. One is a transportation proposition for a wheelchair bus, the cost of which is not to exceed $79,500; a second is a library tax proposition in the amount of $447,384; and a third is the library board election for which there are two seats available and two candidates running: Ellen Himes and Meagan Overton.
Voting will take place Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 West Broadway. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required.
In Pulaski, according to their budget newsletter, “the proposed 2021-22 school budget totals $27,929,000, which is a 1.1% increase over last year. Increases in state aid to schools in the approved New York state budget, as well as the addition of federal grants, have created the opportunity for the district to propose a 0% tax increase. If approved by voters, this budget would result in no increase to the tax levy while maintaining current program levels.
Voting will take place on Tuesday, May 18, from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. at the Ringgold Fire Hall. The vote will include the 2021-22 budget, a proposition to withdraw $55,500 from the bus purchase reserve, and the election of three members to the PACS Board of Education.
Total state aid came in at $18,040,446. The tax levy remained at last year’s level, $7,120,035. Reserves totaling $760,500 along with fund balance totaling $999,787 were used to maintain a 0% tax increase.
Three candidates for school board are running for three available seats. The candidates are: Bill Wood (incumbent), Joel Southwell (incumbent), and Todd Masuicca (incumbent). Terms are for three years.
In Oswego, according to the Oswego City School District website, the proposed 2021-22 school budget totals $91,159,811, a 2.9% increase over last year. State aid is up thirteen percent to $37,951,609. No fund balance or reserves were used.
“We are excited to present this budget to the community with a 0% tax increase for the second straight year while importantly seeing no cuts to any of our programs or staff,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.
In addition to the budget, voters will vote on two, three-year Board of Education seats. The four candidates on the ballot are Tom Ciappa, Sallye Glennen, Sean Ohnmacht and Jacob Southworth.
One of the propositions that will be voted upon Tuesday, May 18 is for the purchase of two 30-passenger Bluebird Microbus gas buses, two 65-passenger Bluebird Vision gas school buses, three 64-passenger Cummins/Diesel Thomas C2 buses and three 64-passenger Detroit/Diesel Thomas C2 buses, at a total combined maximum estimated cost not to exceed $1.125 million.
The other proposition on the ballot is for the Oswego City Public Library to levy and collect an annual tax of $1,361,215, an increase of 2% or $26,690. Officials noted the library and district budgets are not related to each other but must appear on the ballot alongside the district’s operating budget per state law.
Elizabeth Oberst and Casey Smith are on the ballot for one Library Board spot.
This year’s budget vote and BOE elections is Tuesday, May 18 and polls will be open across the district from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. See the district’s website for your exact polling place at: http://www.oswego.org/districtpage.cfm?pageid=1621.
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown posted a proposed budget of $33,166,285 on their website. There is no increase in the tax levy and therefore a 0% tax increase.
There is one proposition on the ballot for three school buses costing $236,000.
Four candidates are running for three open school board seats. The candidates are: Karen Oakes, Brad Tanner, Michael Hale Sr., and John Britton. Terms are for three years.
Voting is May 18 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Junior-Senior High School auditorium.
