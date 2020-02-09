Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School inducts over 50 into National Honor Society

FULTON - It was a prestigious night for 54 G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) students who were recently inducted into the Joseph Campolieta chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS). During a brief ceremony in the GRB auditorium, the inductees were recognized for meeting a variety of academic and social requirements. Each honoree had an 89.5 percent or higher cumulative GPA, 89.5 percent or higher cumulative attendance rate, community service hours, honorable character references and leadership skills.
The 54 juniors and seniors inducted include Dominic Abbott, Justin Atwater, Anthony Bennett, Sidney Bradshaw, Jack Broderick, Julia Brown, Darly Cardona Mendez, Brandi Carr, Bryce Carroll, Corinne Clarke, Anastasia Colson-Warthen, David Cordone Jr., Benjamin Demars, Bernadette DeMott, Chloe Devendorf, Donovan Duell, Lilly Dumas, Zachary Eggleton, Anthony Epolito, Malie Follet, Olivia Forsyth, Skyler Gibson, Lauren Goss, Emily Grant, Brandon Hacic, Lily Haines, Kyleigh Halligan, Olivia Hawthorne, Ella Henderson, Ella Hicks, Jacob Holmes, Kaylee Hutchins, Jessica Hyman, Jessica LaPage, Anthony Lucas, Samuel May, Samantha McRae, Hope Mirabito, Nicholas Moshier, Brianna Murtaugh, Devon Nicholson, Alexa Patterson, Samantha Perkins, Erin Phillips, Sean Prock, Abagail Sheffield, Ian Summerville, Samuel Thompson, Mackenzie Treneer, Emma Weaver, Brenna Wells, Akeyva Wright, Alena Wright and Brady Zych.
“Our members and new inductees have worked very hard and exhibit the NHS precepts of scholarship, leadership, character and giving to their community,” said NHS advisor Nate Fasulo. “We are very proud to have such exemplary students here at GRB and are excited about their bright futures.”
(0) comments
