Fulton’s Quirk’s Players presented “Bad Auditions By Bad Actors” at GRB

FULTON - Quirk’s Players, the student theater troupe at G. Ray Bodley (GRB) High School, presented “Bad Auditions By Bad Actors” on Oct. 28 and 29.
Written by Ian McWethy, “Bad Auditions By Bad Actors” is a comedy set in a small-town community theater. When a production of Romeo and Juliet demands immediate casting, a host of auditioners yield some strange and comical results.
The play features over 20 characters, which was a major reason why the script was produced at GRB. Tom Briggs and Rob Lescarbeau – teachers at the school and the production’s directors – chose the play for its ability to feature a greater number of students on stage. The script was also charming and undoubtedly funny and played off familiar themes. Many of the show’s characters are forced to grapple with their own nervousness before the big audition, an experience the directors suspected many of their student performers could relate to.
Compared to musicals, plays like “Bad Auditions” usually draw smaller audiences, but Briggs and Lescarbeau were pleased with the turnout for both performances. Friends, families, and community members showed their support of the students and the program.
“Overall, I think we are most proud of getting more students involved and seeing them put together an entertaining production,” said Briggs, reflecting on the overall experience. “We have had wonderful veteran performers to work with and this year they were joined by some wonderful students participating in their first play. It’s always nice to see new members of Quirk’s Players take their place on the stage.”
The theater troupe’s next production is “Shrek: The Musical” and will be presented March 9, 10, and 11 in the GRB High School Auditorium.
