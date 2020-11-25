FULTON — Though the annual Pratt House Museum Parade of Trees could not take place this year, Fulton City School District students still found a way to honor the museum.
Elementary and middle school students grades kindergarten-six practiced drawing the Pratt House Museum in appreciation of The Friends of History’s work preserving the history of Fulton, the Pratt House Museum and the Parade of Trees.
The Friends of History invited students to share their drawings with the museum, and still continues to receive the drawings.
A gallery of the drawings appear in the November 2020 Pratt House newsletter, which can be found at pratthousemuseum.org/2020pratthousedrawings.pdf.
