FULTON - Students in Fulton elementary schools have been exploring the galaxy throughout the month of February thanks to a unique opportunity available through a collaboration with OCM BOCES.

The mobile program is hosted by BOCES instructor John Clancy and features an inflatable Digital StarLab planetarium dome that brings the night sky to life through a projection system. Throughout February, students at Volney, Fairgrieve, Granby and Lanigan elementary schools have been able to climb inside and hear about the science of astronomy. Students were fascinated by new understandings of famous constellations and unique perspectives on familiar planets.

