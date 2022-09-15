WATERTOWN — School districts pursuing grant funding to support bullying prevention, character education and social media safety programs are encouraged to apply to the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation, with up to $1,000 in funding available this year. The charitable fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2015 to provide resources for key educational programs that raise awareness of bullying in local schools and communities. The fund also supports professional development initiatives to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty and staff about bullying and ways to identify and prevent it.
Daniel J. Briggs was a student at Thousand Islands High School when he took his own life in March 2014, just two months before his 17th birthday. Since Daniel’s passing, his family has worked to foster change in local schools and help combat bullying.
“Across the region, more schools are implementing character programs and focused curriculum to raise awareness and build respect among students,” Max M. DelSignore, assistant director of the community foundation, said in a statement. “Daniel’s fund is available to support these endeavors further or to serve as a catalyst for a first-time project or program that will make a difference on campus and in the community.”
Projects and initiatives that promote leadership development, student responsibility, respect and trust are key focus areas. Since 2018, five grants totaling nearly $3,000 have been awarded to school-based programs designed to increase student experiences in music, create campus-wide awareness campaigns, and build student confidence and engagement.
All funding applications must be completed through the community foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager, which can be accessed at nnycf.org/grants. Grant awards will be determined in December and, in most cases, announced in early January.
The deadline to apply for funding consideration is Oct. 21.
For more information, contact Mr. DelSignore at 315-782-7110 or max@nnycf.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.