Character program funding available

Daniel J. Briggs

WATERTOWN — School districts pursuing grant funding to support bullying prevention, character education and social media safety programs are encouraged to apply to the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation, with up to $1,000 in funding available this year. The charitable fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2015 to provide resources for key educational programs that raise awareness of bullying in local schools and communities. The fund also supports professional development initiatives to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty and staff about bullying and ways to identify and prevent it.

Daniel J. Briggs was a student at Thousand Islands High School when he took his own life in March 2014, just two months before his 17th birthday. Since Daniel’s passing, his family has worked to foster change in local schools and help combat bullying.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.