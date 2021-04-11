BRASHER FALLS — Funding for the Badenhausen Branch of the Massena Public Library in downtown Brasher Falls is set to expire at the end of the year, and unless town of Brasher officials pick up the cost, its doors could be closed.
The library, located in the former Boothe Hardware Store, opened its doors on Dec. 11, 2014. It’s named in honor of the late Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen, a retired physician, who donated $55,000 a year for at least three years for the library. Dr. Badenhausen died on Sept. 23, 2018.
Library officials announced in June 2016 that Dr. Badenhausen had pledged to continue her support of the Badenhausen Branch Library for another five years at the increased funding of $65,000 a year.
“It’s good until the end of December this year,” Massena Public Library Director Elaine Dunne said.
She has reached out to Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets to begin discussions about the library’s status after Dec. 31.
“I would like us to start discussing the future of the library because Massena’s obligations end Dec. 31,” Ms. Dunne said.
Dr. Badenhausen’s donations paid for everything in the branch library, from furniture and computers, to two employees and bills like rent and electricity, to books, DVDs, magazines and newspapers. It also covered the cost of the renovation project, in which the contractor donated half his time.
“We’ve been operating with Dr. Badenhausen at $65,000 a year. It’s paid for everything,” she said.
The library is centrally located in the downtown block, making it easily accessible for anyone who might have other business to take are of in that area.
“It’s right there in the downtown. It’s in a really good place, and it’s served as a place for people to go. It would be a real hole in the downtown (if it closed),” Ms. Dunne said.
She said the town would not be locked into the hours that the library is currently open.
“If they feel they can afford less, then make it open less, but don’t shut it entirely,” she said.
If the library were to close, all items would come to the Massena Public Library.
“In her will, she said if the library is not kept up, then all the contents go to the Massena Public Library. I sure hope that doesn’t happen. The numbers have shown that the library is well used. I think we’ve proven that the library is viable and that it is very well used in Brasher and it would be terrible for that community to lose that little library. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to come to some type of an agreement where that library can remain in Brasher Falls and that’s something to be very proud of, to have that in their community,” Ms. Dunne said.
Since the library was established, she said they’ve offered programs such as summer reading and storytime. Computers have been available for usage, Wi-Fi has been available 24/7, and the plethora of materials on the many shelves have been available for checkout. The branch is also part of the North Country Library System’s library book interlibrary loan program.
“We’ve hosted various activities out there. We’re part of their summer rec activities. We’ve partnered with them on their Summerfest, we’ve partnered with them on their Winter Carnival, so the library’s very much a community partner,” she said.
