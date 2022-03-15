MASSENA — After taking a COVID-19 break, one of Trinity Catholic School’s biggest fundraisers returns to the calendar this year.
The school’s sixth fundraising gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 7, with doors opening at the school’s dining hall at 5:30 p.m.
The previous gala had been held in 2019, with a theme of “Trinity Catholic’s Hollywood Knights Gala.”
“That was our last one. So, that’s why we’re super excited,” Advancement Director Sarah J. Tsibulsky said.
This year’s theme is “Roaring ’20s,” and everyone is encouraged to dress up in the style from that time period.
“We’re just excited that we’re able to hold it this year. We come in the side doors and as soon as you walk in there, it doesn’t feel like a school any more. They do such an amazing job,” Mrs. Tsibulsky said.
Tickets are $65 per person or $500 per table, and will be available for cash, check or credit card purchase starting at 8 a.m. March 28 at the Trinity Catholic School Advancement Office.
She said planning started in September as it normally would, not knowing if the event would need to wait another year.
“We were kind of like, we’re going to get things rolling. We didn’t make the decision until really when the mask mandate fell. We didn’t want to have an event with masks. So, once that fell, it’s like, ‘OK, hit the ground running. We’re on,’” Mrs. Tsibulsky said.
Entertainment will be on tap throughout the night, along with dancing and a couple of auctions.
“We’re doing our live auction with the paddles. We’re doing an online auction that will actually start before and then it will stop at the gala so people can see what they got,” she said.
As in past galas, there will be also treasurer boxes. Individuals purchase a key and once all the keys are sold, they’ll see if their key unlocks any of the boxes.
“We’re working on getting those right now,” Mrs. Tsibulsky said.
Al Chilton from Coach’s Corner will cater the evening meal, and the culinary students from the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services will be serving the dessert and appetizers.
She said a special part of the evening will be the honoring of Chad Green from the Donaldson Funeral Home and the Frary family from the Phillips Memorial Home “for their outstanding support over the years of Trinity Catholic School.”
Both funeral homes are Diamond Sponsors for this year’s gala. The Gold Sponsors are Massena Savings and Loan and Frenchie’s Chevrolet Inc. The Silver Sponsor is Mark Bogdan, CPA. Bronze Sponsors are Fay Motors Inc., Snider & Smith LLP, and Allstate Insurance agent Anson Burke.
