ADAMS CENTER — The South Jefferson Central School District will receive $25,000 from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program to bolster its agriculture and technology classes.
The program announced that it awarded a combined $2.3 million in grants to many rural districts across the country, including South Jefferson, to help improve their science, technology, engineering and math programs. Each school was awarded either a $10,000 or $25,000 grant, according to the organization.
South Jefferson plans to use its $25,000 to purchase equipment for lessons on milling, metal bending and technology involved in cutting and milling lumber. Assistant Superintendent Lisa Parsons said the district hopes to receive the funding by the fall and incorporate the equipment, which includes a sawmill, chain saws, panel saw and fabricator, sometime in the 2019-2020 school year.
“It further supports and strengthens our programs, and we appreciate the support,” she said.
Five other school districts in the state were also awarded grants, including the Elba Central School District, awarded $10,000; the Friendship Central School District, awarded $25,000; the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District, awarded $10,000; the Remsen Central School District, awarded $25,000, and the York Central School District, awarded $10,000.
The program has awarded more than $18 million to more than 1,000 schools since its inception in 2011.
