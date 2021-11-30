Furlong returns to Hannibal schools in new role as high school’s executive principal

HANNIBAL - When classes resumed in September, Hannibal students and staff were greeted by a familiar face as Meredith Furlong returned to the district as the high school’s executive principal.
Furlong is no stranger to the Hannibal Central School District. She served as a school psychologist for more than a decade before earning her certificate of advanced study in school leadership and accepting an administrative position at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown schools. Her wealth of experience in education with a diverse student population will serve as the foundation for her role as Hannibal High School’s executive principal.
“I loved being part of this team as a school psychologist. I am both honored and grateful to be a member of the Hannibal Central School District team again,” Furlong said.
She noted that the school/community connection creates a positive, welcoming atmosphere where students can truly thrive. The district’s mission to focus on the students and do what is “best for kids” is not merely a soundbite for Furlong; it’s a way of life.
“The students, the families and the staff are second to none,” Furlong said. “Everyone works together to create the best learning conditions for all kids!”
With that mentality at the forefront, Furlong said she is eager to strengthen existing relationships and develop new ones as the year progresses.
“My goal for the current school year is to get to know students, staff and families,” she said. “I am invested in collaborating with all stakeholders to build upon the already strong pathways and opportunities for students in Hannibal.”
