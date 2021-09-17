BRASHER FALLS — The doors to the Badenhausen Library in Brasher Falls could close at the end of the year unless the town of Brasher picks up the operation from the town of Massena and the Massena Public Library.
At the same time, although it wouldn’t be considered a library, it could be redesignated as a reading room, which would preserve the services that it currently provides.
Current funding runs out at the end of the year and Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy sent a letter to St. Regis Realty Inc., which leases the space to the library, indicating that Massena will no longer be responsible for the Brasher branch effective Dec. 31.
The library, located in the former Boothe Hardware Store, opened Dec. 11, 2014. It is named in honor of the late Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen, a retired physician, who donated $55,000 a year for at least three years for the library. Dr. Badenhausen died on Sept. 23, 2018.
The Massena Public Library has overseen Badenhausen’s operation since its opening. Library officials announced in June 2016 that Dr. Badenhausen had pledged to continue her support of the branch for another five years at the increased funding of $65,000 a year. That funding runs out in January.
“We had a contract with the Badenhausen estate to put a library out there until Dec. 31, 2021,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “It’s expiring, so we agreed that the town of Brasher should pick it up and run the library.”
He said the idea behind Massena operating the library was to give Brasher officials a chance to decide if they wanted to keep it open and run it.
With the funding from the Badenhausen estate coming to an end, the Brasher Town Council had agreed to contribute $20,000 of its American Rescue Plan funding per year for the next two years, while the Stockholm Town Council had agreed to provide $4,000 a year for the next two years. The town of Lawrence was also approached, but has not yet made a decision.
A private investor had also agreed to support the library each of the next five years at $15,000 per year. Another investor was willing to give $500 per year. St. Regis Realty has also agreed to lower the rent.
If the doors remain open as a reading room, Badenhausen would continue to be part of the North Country Library System, but the town of Brasher would be responsible for paying the bills as Massena has done for the past six years. If the library remained under Massena’s purview, Massena taxpayers would be responsible for paying for its operation once the funding from the Badenhausen estate ends.
“One of our concerns was that it took our resources to keep paying the bills and to take are of the library,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “We were getting a draw from the Badenhausen estate. We were paying all of the bills, including the rent. With the contract that was signed about six years ago, we get $5,000 a year from the estate to manage that. There are people that feel it may cost more than that for us to do it, and we decided we didn’t want to do that.”
He said the town was “stretched pretty thin,” and decided they could not continue to oversee the Brasher library.
But, he said, the library could be turned into a reading room, which would offer the same services with Brasher overseeing its operation. The reading room’s minimum standards would be less than the Massena Public Library’s.
“There is a way to label it a reading room,” he said. “There is a way that we don’t have to keep it attached to the Massena Library. Brasher is perfectly capable of taking care of the billing and establishing the library as a reading room. Whatever they want to do, that’s fine. Why would they expect Massena to carry their weight out in Brasher?”
If Brasher took the library over, there would be a separate library board and the space would continue to have the privileges of the North Country Library System, including interlibrary loans and training, and would be a part of the Massena Public Library’s catalog system.
For now, Karen St. Hilaire, president of St. Regis Realty, has asked for recommendations on what could fill that space. By late afternoon Friday, nearly 200 people had responded with their suggestions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.