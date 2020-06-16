FULTON — Fifty-three G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) seniors have been named high honor graduates.
The recognition came after those students achieved an overall average of at least 89.5 throughout their four years studying at GRB. That group of honorees represent about 23% of the overall Class of 2020.
While high school administrators would typically transform the GRB gymnasium into a banquet hall and celebrate all together, the staff got creative to still recognize each high honor graduate despite the current COVID-19 pandemic closing school buildings to protect the health and safety of students and staff. GRB staff have prided themselves on keeping traditions alive during the challenging times, just as they had for the high honor graduates.
Principal Donna Parkhurst led the charge with other GRB administrators and staff members as they practiced social distancing and stood by as each high honor graduate and their families pulled up to the front of the high school, selected a bouquet of red and white carnations, their high honor graduate pin, a commemorative program and a package of cupcakes from Kathy’s Cakes and Specialty Treats. Families were provided the opportunity to take photos before the next high honor graduate got out of his or her vehicle.
GRB’s Class of 2020 high honor graduate honorees are: Annaliese Archer, Nathaniel Archer, Rebecca Bailey, Brittney Baum, Lyle Beeman, Mackenzie Birdsell, Alexander Blaine, Taylor Bonoffski, Koji Burdic, Samuel Cary, Harry Chen, Dawson Curtis, Vita Marie Dean, Alexander Dedich, Bernadette DeMott, Julie Duval, Jacob Fauler, Kaylee Foster, Cole French, Anthony Galletta, Ryan Gerth, Madison Gilmore, Seth Grimshaw, Heidie Hall, Trevor Hartle-Knapp, Laura Hayden, Chloe Hurlbut-Shepard, Jessica Hyman, Kayleigh LaBeef, Sydney Lawson, Jadon Lee, Alexis Lighthall, Faith Mazzaroppi, Alicia Merritt, Macy Middleton, Leah O’Hanlon, Nicholas Parrish, Madison Pepper, Samantha Perkins, Emily Porter, Mandee Price, Hayden Sachel, Anna-Carole Samson, Devon Seale, Cassandra Seaton, Andrew Smith, Jacob Summerville, Mark Tallents, Nevaeh Tucker, Courtney Weaver, Kira Whitehead, Hayden Williamson and Ronde Wood.
