REDWOOD — A gallery opening slated from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Better Farm will feature the work of Jonah Rosenthal (artist name Indigo Child), a visiting artist-in-residence from Brooklyn.
He is a self-taught, multimedia, abstract artist who began creating assemblage sculpture and abstract drawings and paintings in 2020. He attended Woodbury University in Burbank, Calif., where he majored in fashion design but then slowly became immersed in sculpture, painting, film and more.
The artist is visiting Redwood for two weeks through the betterArts Residency Program based out of Better Farm, 31060 Cottage Hill Road.
Mr. Rosenthal’s installation includes an immersive, interactive sculpture made from natural materials as well as mixed media pieces made from prop money, watercolor, and acrylic paint as well as a variety of colorful abstract watercolors on paper.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Learn more about Mr. Rosenthal (Indigochild) at www.indigochildart.com and the betterArts Residency Program at www.betterarts.org.
