CARTHAGE — About 60 friends, family members and former colleagues gathered in the Commons at Carthage Central High School Oct. 17 to recognize and honor the accomplishments and achievements of one of Carthage’s finest as Gayle McGregor was added to the Hall of Achievement.
“The induction into the Carthage Hall of Achievement is our opportunity to highlight the career of those who dedicated their lives to our district and made an impact — each inductee has left an imprint on our district that won’t be forgotten,” School Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in her welcome.
In attendance were several whose portraits grace Hall of Achievement including John E. Peck, James Huckabee, Elizabeth “Betsy” Campbell Elliott, Anne Rohr and Henry Watkins.
The superintendent noted Mrs. McGregor had a combined 48 years of service to Carthage Central School District yet had never interviewed for a position, having been originally hired on the recommendation of her than fiancé.
After 33 years in the district, Mrs. McGregor celebrated her first retirement in 1997 and returned to the district in 2007 and then retired for a final time in 2020.
Mrs. Premo said she consulted with the retired art teacher’s collegues — Dwayne Smith, Mary Compeau, Kate Newtown and Jamie Peck — to gather information on the honoree.
Mrs. Peck mentioned she aspires to be just like Mrs. McGregor.
When Mr. Smith created an Aztec Empire for elementary students, not only did Mrs. McGregor attend and support the event but she brought her collection of Mexican pottery, textiles, slides garnered from one of her many trips.
Mrs. McGregor traveled extensively.
“Whatever she learned on her travels she brought the experience back with her to pass it on to her students,” said Mrs. Premo. “If you were lucky enough to have Mrs. McGregor as a teacher, you were lucky enough to travel the world through her eyes.”
The superintendent noted the retired art teacher lived for her students. She was an encourager and cheerleader to many.
“You were just as likely to find Mrs. McGregor cheering at a sporting event, or leading a standing ovation at a concert or play, as you were to see her at one of our many art shows,” Mrs. Premo said.
The superintendent noted the educator knew her subject matter inside and out and kept researching and going deeper.
“It is important to note that, in addition to teaching art, she is a true artist at heart, her ceramics have been sold in various galleries and shops in New York State and her photography has been entered into numerous shows across the state with many winning pieces,” said Mrs. Premo.
Taking the podium, the honoree reflected on her own life.
Mrs. McGregor related her parents had chosen the name Susan for her but having been born during a storm they decided instead to name her Gayle.
Recalling her early days of teaching, she said she did not have a classroom at any of the three elementary schools — Carthage, Natural Bridge and West Carthage — and had various supply storage areas.
In 1969, after the adoption of her son, Scott, she decided to take a two-year leave of absence during which time the elementary position was eliminated and she returned to the district at the middle school. Mrs. McGregor also took a break from teaching when her daughter Heather joined her family. After Mrs. Compeau joined the district, the two split the art curriculum with Mrs. McGregor concentrating on ceramics and three-dimensional art and her colleague on drawing and painting.
Mrs. Compeau noted the two worked together for 36 years.
In 1998, Mrs. McGregor again took time off to care for her granddaughter Hannah.
After her retirement Mrs. McGregor substitute taught throughout the area and decided she wanted to get back into the art room.
When former art teacher Richard Weber took the position as principal at Carthage Elementary; she found her in and was rehired. When COVID struck, her children encouraged her to retire again and upon hearing of the health risks for those 65 and older, at age 80, she decided it was time to stop teaching.
Her daughter, Heather McGregor, spoke of how her mother went “above and beyond” during her years as a teacher.
“She loved her students and what she did,” Ms. McGregor said. “She always came home in a good mood and excited to talk about students and their projects.”
Her son, Scott, pointed out the positive influence his mother was on his fellow students. Mr. McGregor said that she would try to find out why troubled students were acting as they did and guide them to be better humans.
“I think she became a teacher as an excuse to keep learning,” he said. “She made everyone feel like they were the best artist in the world and she had a lasting effect on students.”
William Lamb of Black River thanked Mrs. McGregor for being part of the village of Black River and for her contributions to education.
“Thank you for being part of the community and part of the school system,” he said.
