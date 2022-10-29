CARTHAGE — About 60 friends, family members and former colleagues gathered in the Commons at Carthage Central High School Oct. 17 to recognize and honor the accomplishments and achievements of one of Carthage’s finest as Gayle McGregor was added to the Hall of Achievement.

“The induction into the Carthage Hall of Achievement is our opportunity to highlight the career of those who dedicated their lives to our district and made an impact — each inductee has left an imprint on our district that won’t be forgotten,” School Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in her welcome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.