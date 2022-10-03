CARTHAGE — A retired Carthage Middle School art teacher will be honored as the 2022 Hall of Achievement inductee at 5 p.m. Oct. 17 in the high school commons area, 36500 Route 26.
Gayle McGregor, elementary and middle school educator in the Carthage Central School District for 55 years, was nominated by Ruth D. Watkins.
Mrs. Watkins said her own daughters were taught by Ms. McGregor and that the projects made under the educator’s tutelage have become treasured possessions.
Supporting the nomination were Mrs. Watkins’ daughter, Michelle E. Watkins, and Evelyn Pecham.
Michelle Watkins, a former student of Ms. McGregor, pointed out the educator’s commitment, having started in the district soon after graduating from Buffalo State in 1962, retiring in 1997, then having missed the students and returning to teach for another decade before again retiring.
Mrs. Peckham has shared many activities with her friend Ms. McGregor, including volleyball, downhill and cross-country skiing, canoe trips, senior citizens excursions and the Kangaroos, a dinner group. She also mentioned Ms. McGregor’s involvement with the American Field Service.
