McGregor to be honored as 2022 Hall of Achievement inductee

McGregor

CARTHAGE — A retired Carthage Middle School art teacher will be honored as the 2022 Hall of Achievement inductee at 5 p.m. Oct. 17 in the high school commons area, 36500 Route 26.

Gayle McGregor, elementary and middle school educator in the Carthage Central School District for 55 years, was nominated by Ruth D. Watkins.

