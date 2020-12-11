The Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York reminds skywatchers that the best meteor shower of the year is upcoming.
The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks on the night of December 13-14. This year, the Geminids are poised to be excellent viewing, since there will not be any moonlight to interfere. But it’s up to the weather to cooperate.
The Geminids are relatively slow-moving meteors, as they enter our atmosphere at “only” about 20 miles per second (about 79,000 mph), unlike some other meteor showers with speeds two to three times as high. Best of all, they are one of the few meteor showers that provide good viewing in the late evening, so you don’t have to go out in the wee hours of the morning to see them. Geminids will be visible from just after dusk until just before dawn.
Meteor shower viewing is simple — no instruments are needed. Simply find a dark viewing location away from artificial lights, choose a section of the sky well above the horizon, and focus on it and wait. The radiant of the Geminids is in the constellation of Gemini, the Twins, however the meteors can occur anywhere in the sky. If conditions are perfect — no clouds or haze, and a totally dark sky — about 100 to 120 Geminid meteors per hour are possible.
If the weather forecast for Dec. 13-14 is poor, plan to do your viewing a few days before or after that night. The Geminid Meteor Shower runs through Dec. 17, although with fewer meteors per hour as you get farther away from the peak night.
Although most meteor showers are caused by comets, the Geminid Meteor Shower is the result of an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethan — one of only two meteor showers not related to comets.
