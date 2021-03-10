DEXTER — The General Brown Central School District will hold an election May 18 for three three-year vacancies on its seven-member school board.
Current terms for Daniel Dupee II, Dexter, Jamie Lee, Dexter, and Kelly Milkowich, Watertown, will expire June 30.
Candidates may obtain a nominating petition from the district clerk’s office located at 17643 Cemetery Road, Dexter, or by calling 315-779-2311.
Petitions must be returned to the district clerk no later than 5 p.m. on April 18. The election voting will coincide with the district’s annual budget vote.
