General Brown Central School class leaders
DEXTER — The 2020 class leaders of General Brown Central School are Peter Harvill, valedictorian, and Zachary Longamore, salutatorian.
Peter, son of Aaron and Jennifer Harvill, Watertown, has an academic average of 98.667.
He is an active member of National Honor Society, Senior Band, Senior Chorus, Generalaires, International Club, Math League, Whiz Quiz, Performing Arts Club and varsity lacrosse. He has participated in Bi-County Band and Chorus, Area All-State Orchestra, Central New York All-Star Percussion Ensemble, Conference All-State Wind Ensemble and was a JLCMTA senior soloist runner-up.
Peter has remained on the high honor roll during all four years of high school. He was awarded the University of Rochester Young Leaders Award, an NROTC Scholarship and received a letter of commendation for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. He was also selected as a 7 News Academic All-Star and Arts All-Star.
Mr. Harvill will enter the University of Rochester in the fall where he plans to pursue a degree in optical engineering.
Zachary, son of Peter Longamore, Dexter, and Cynthia Longamore, Dexter, has an academic average of 96.89.
He is the current treasurer of National Honor Society and an active member of Math League, Key Club, International Club, Robotics Club, Yearbook Committee and varsity soccer. He attended Johns Hopkins University as an ambassador leader nominee as well.
Zachary has remained on the high honor roll all four years of high school. He was awarded the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, a first place finish at the 2019 Regional Robotic Competition and was a two year NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Award winner.
He will attend Loyola University in the fall where he plans to major in chemistry on the predental path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.