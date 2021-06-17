General Brown Central School class leaders
DEXTER — The 2021 class leaders of General Brown Central School are Allyson Wargo, valedictorian; Libby Malcolm, salutatorian; and Ashley LaMarche, outstanding vocational student.
Miss Wargo, daughter of Joseph and Khrista Wargo, Watertown, has an academic average of 97.84. She is president of the National Honor Society; member of the international club and math league; and is a member of the varsity softball team, serving as team captain. She was a Frontier League All-Star, 2019 Class B Section 3 All-Star selection and earned an athletic scholarship for softball at Assumption University, Worcester, Mass.
She has earned high honor roll; was named a 7 News Academic All-Star; and volunteers in the community.
Miss Wargo plans to attend Assumption University to major in psychology and criminal justice.
Miss Malcolm, daughter of Jesse and Richelle Malcolm, has an academic average of 96.93. She is a member of National Honor Society, international club and math league; a member of the soccer team, two years on the varsity level, lacrosse and volleyball.
She has earned high honor roll and volunteers in the community and as a peer tutor.
Miss Malcolm plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown for a year before transferring to St. John Fisher College, Rochester, to major in pharmaceutical studies.
Miss LaMarche, daughter of Robert and Tina LaMarche, Dexter, has an academic average of 93.88. She will be graduating with an Advanced Regents Diploma; is a member of National Honor Society; and has an academic average of 98 in the BOCES early childhood education program.
She has earned honor roll and high honor roll; participated in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), serving as president, chorus and international club. She volunteers in the community and through her church.
Miss LaMarche plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, before transferring to Keuka College, Keuka Park, to major in school psychology.
