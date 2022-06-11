General Brown Central School class leaders
DEXTER — The 2022 class leaders at General Brown Central School are Jonah Dunn, valedictorian; Peter Biggers, salutatorian; and Chayse Griffin, outstanding vocational student.
Jonah Dunn
Mr. Dunn, son of Jason and Wendy Dunn, has a grade point average of 97.
He serves as president of the National Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD); is a member of Whiz Quiz, international club and math league; and participated in SkillsUSA. He is a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Town of Watertown Ambulance and volunteers with Dexter Methodist Church.
Among honors received are Channel 7 News Academic All-Star and Le Moyne College Heights Award.
Mr. Dunn will major in nursing at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Peter Biggers
Mr. Biggers, son of Peter and Rhonda Biggers, Watertown, has a grade point average of 96.72.
He serves as vice president of the performing arts club; is a member of National Honor Society, math league, Whiz Quiz, international club, varsity lacrosse, marching band, concert band, pep band, Generalaires and musicals; and participated in Bi-County Band and Chorus, Area All-State Chorus, Central New York All-Star Percussion Ensemble, New York State Band Directors Association Jazz ensemble and Jefferson community College Jazz Ensemble.
Among honors received are Channel 7 New Arts All-Star and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal recipient.
Mr. Biggers will major in sciences/pre-medicine at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Chayse Griffin
Mr. Griffin, son of Heather Jones, Dexter, and Jasyn Griffin, Lowville, has a grade point average of 94.82. He is in the visual communications at BOCES, where he holds a grade point average of 97.
He serves as secretary of the performing arts club; is a member of National Honor Society; volunteers with Lowville American Legion Post 162; and was recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
Among honors received are Channel 7 News Career-Tech All-Star and the University of Rochester Xerox Award.
Mr. Griffin will major in visual communications: graphic design at Cazenovia College.
