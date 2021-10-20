DEXTER — General Brown Central School District went into a lockout on Wednesday morning at about 10:45 a.m.
A lockout means that all outdoor classes were brought into the schools, all exterior entrances and windows were locked, and the public was not allowed to enter the school buildings.
The school said the decision was “precautionary” according to a letter sent out by the Superintendent of Schools Barbara J. Case.
The school district announced the lockout was due to information received about a General Brown Junior/Senior High School student who was not in school. The school was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the state police.
