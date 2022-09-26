DEXTER — General Brown Central School District announced Monday that its board of education has selected Brian A. Moore as its next superintendent.
Mr. Moore is currently principal at Indian River High School. He previously served as assistant principal and then principal at Indian River Intermediate School, as well as dean of students at Evans Mills Primary School and as a middle school counselor at Indian River Middle School.
He holds a master’s of education in school counseling from St. Lawrence University, Canton. He has also completed a certificate of advanced study in school building leadership at the University of New England in Maine. He later finished a certificate of advanced study in school district leadership at the College of St. Rose, Albany.
Mr. Moore is a long-time resident of Jefferson County, having moved with his family to the General Brown Central School District in 2002, residing in Dexter. He has remained active in the General Brown and Indian River communities by coaching youth athletics while also serving on the Dexter Village Planning Board.
His formal appointment as superintendent is pending further action at a meeting of the school board at a later date.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.