Brian A. Moore stands in the hallway during dismissal of students following his appointment in 2013 as Indian River Middle School principal. Watertown Daily Times

 AMANDA MORRISON/ WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

DEXTER — General Brown Central School District announced Monday that its board of education has selected Brian A. Moore as its next superintendent.

Mr. Moore is currently principal at Indian River High School. He previously served as assistant principal and then principal at Indian River Intermediate School, as well as dean of students at Evans Mills Primary School and as a middle school counselor at Indian River Middle School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.