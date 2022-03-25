DEXTER — General Brown Central School District is expecting to reopen its doors to in-person learning on Monday after having back-to-back days of remote learning on Thursday and Friday, Superintendent Barbara J. Case said.
Ms. Case said Friday that on Wednesday evening, she received notification from Junior-Senior High School Principal David A. Ramie that he had 13 staff members out sick.
Ms. Case said at that time, Mr. Ramie told her that he had adequate supervision, but if anyone else called out, he wouldn’t have adequate supervision. Mr. Ramie called back about 45 minutes later and informed Ms. Case that he had two additional staff members call out.
The elementary schools had a total of seven anticipated absences, bringing the district-wide teacher or teacher assistant absences to 22. Other absences brought the total to 31.
Ms. Case said the district expected to return to in-person learning on Friday, but more staff members called out. On Friday, there were 39 absences, with 32 of those teachers or teacher assistants.
“It was just too much for us to handle,” Ms. Case said.
Ms. Case said COVID-19 was “one piece to it, not all of it.”
She added that there are “positive cases of some staff members.” Some members have cold-like symptoms, some have a stomach bug and others have children who are sick.
“Those four scenarios really put us over the edge,” Ms. Case said. “We just did not have enough staff to be able to have school in person, in a normal setting.”
Ms. Case added that she understands learning remotely is not the most ideal situation, and that she has had parents complain.
“As of right now, we are scheduled to open on Monday, and we anticipate we will have the entire day covered,” Ms. Case said.
Ms. Case has been in contact with Jefferson County Public Health and is using this as a reminder to continue to be “vigilant in mitigating any spread of germs by washing our hands, staying home if we are sick.”
The district is also urging people to use the at-home COVID-19 tests provided to them by the state.
“If there is any question, you should stay home and don’t take a chance by coming to school,” Ms. Case said.
