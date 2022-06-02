NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Micah R. Sterling, a fourth grade student at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School, has proven that months of practice can pay off.
On Tuesday, the 9-year-old competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
The 234 spellers, ages 7 to 15, traveled from all over the country to compete on the televised national stage. Micah was one of five students younger than 10. Undaunted, he took to the stage and made it to the third round Tuesday, the first day of the competition. The event concluded Thursday evening.
In the first round, he spelled “Devanagari” correctly and got the definition of “ventricle” right in the next, before advancing to the third round and ultimately spelling “saccule” incorrectly.
He is determined to reach the national bee again.
“If you do want to get in the spelling bee, study hard,” Micah suggested to would-be competitors. “And if you get to that level but get knocked out, keep your head up — you’re already a champion.”
He noted that the atmosphere at the national level wasn’t cutthroat competition. It was more like one big family, and he made friends during his time there. He and his family watched the finals Thursday evening and explored the National Harbor area before heading home.
Throughout the week, competitors experienced pop-up carnivals, virtual reality coding and more. Micah even met Zalia Avant-garde, of New Orleans, who last year at 14 became the first African American to win the prestigious competition.
Micah tied for 89th place in the competition, cheered on by his parents Sean R. and Crystal L. Sterling and siblings Norah and Ezra.
“We were very impressed with the way he handled the spelling bee at school and then when he won the regionals we went in there hoping he did well and he ended up winning,” Mr. Sterling said. “And then he never stopped impressing us and came down here and battled hard. We’re super proud of the way he handled all the attention.”
He said they learned a lot this week about the competition. Many of Micah’s competitors have been spelling competitively for years, some even with spelling coaches. Micah picked up spelling only recently. They are considering enrolling Micah in a medical terminology class as there seemed to be many medical words in the competition this year.
In the General Brown Central School District, Micah has become a celebrity due to his success before the national spelling bee. Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School Principal Missy L. Nabinger said the school held a send-off party for him and gave him a care package for his trip. The district also put together a video of students and staff wishing him well.
“He’s really a wonderful student. He works really hard and really enjoys school and learning,” said Micah’s teacher Mary E. Paige. “We’re all just really proud of him, it’s quite an accomplishment.”
Micah said he expects to put in even more hours of study with his family and peers ahead of the next spelling bee season. He wants to get back to the national stage and represent General Brown Central again.
Before he heads home to rejoin his classmates next week, he had this to say: “To my fellow classmates and my school, thank you for support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.