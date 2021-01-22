DEXTER — The General Brown Central School District will extend its remote instruction plan for all students, effective Monday, through Feb. 19.
This will include three weeks of remote learning for students through Feb. 12, and there will be no instruction during February break, which is scheduled for Feb. 15 through 19.
Right now, the district seeks to reopen for in-person instruction using the hybrid model of learning on Feb. 22.
“We believe this precautionary measure is necessary to help ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students, employees, families, and community,” a letter from the district reads.
