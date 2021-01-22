Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.