DEXTER — The General Brown Central School District received new information Sunday further restricting the Transportation Department staff, leading to the decision to extend remote instruction through Monday. It’s unclear whether this new information was directly related to COVID-19.
Exploring options for additional staffing support, the district is hopeful in-person instruction using the hybrid model will resume on Tuesday. It will re-evaluate the situation Monday and communicate more with families after considering all options, according to a letter from the district.
Remote instruction for Monday includes all General Brown school buildings and students. Any students attending classes at the BOCES ACES or Bohlen Technical Center who can provide their own transportation may choose to attend in-person instruction.
Students attending special programs and parochial schools outside the district at Indian River Central School District, Watertown City School District and Immaculate Heart Central School will be transported for in-person instruction as scheduled.
“We recognize that this extension of remote instruction may cause some disruptions to families’ daily schedules,” the letter reads. “This pandemic has caused many uncertainties, and while our Reopening Plan serves as a guide for the District, we also recognize that unanticipated situations such as this sometime arise.”
