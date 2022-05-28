DEXTER — General Brown Central’s Micah R. Sterling, 9, will compete Tuesday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Micah, a fourth-grade student at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School, has proven that months of practice can pay off.
In early March, after some back-and-forth spelling against his final competitor, Micah took to the microphone at the 33rd Scripps Regional Spelling Bee for students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and was given “ingot” as his final word. Upon spelling it correctly, he reacted with a mix of shock and joy when he realized that he had won, ensuring a ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
He said he was surprised and proud that he won the first spelling bee he’d ever entered, cheered on by his parents, and was excited for the chance to compete at the national level.
Micah qualified for the regional bee as the runner-up from Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School’s bee in January. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will kick off its preliminary round on Tuesday, and the competition will conclude its final round on Thursday. The annual spelling bee will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, returning after a hiatus in 2020 and being held in Orlando last year.
