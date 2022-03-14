DEXTER — The General Brown Central School District Board of Education will hold an election for three vacancies on its seven-member board.
There will be two three-year terms, currently held by Sandra Young Klindt and Tiffany Orcesi, both of Dexter, as well as a one-year term due to a board member resignation last September.
Candidates may obtain a nominating petition from the office of the District Clerk at 17643 Cemetery Road, Dexter, in the Jr.-Sr. high school building District Office, or by calling 315-779-2311.
Petitions are to be returned to the district clerk no later than 5 p.m. April 18. Voting will take place on Tuesday, May 17, coinciding with the annual budget vote.
