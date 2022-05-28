DEXTER — Barbara J. Case, superintendent of the General Brown Central School District, has been appointed superintendent for the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District, in Spencer, Tioga County, northwest of Binghamton. She will begin her new role Aug. 1.
More information will be forthcoming, according to the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District, which announced the appointment on its website Thursday.
The General Brown Central School District Board of Education appointed Ms. Case superintendent in November 2017. Her three-year contract began the following Jan. 1 at an annual salary of $130,000. Ms. Case was previously the 7-12 principal at the George Junior Republic Union Free School District in Tompkins County.
After being appointed, Ms. Case said she was “extremely excited to be joining the General Brown team.” She said she felt the new position would really allow her to be herself as a leader, and allow her to incorporate all her experience into the position.
