Get into coding this summer for free online

If the hot weather has kept you indoors, here are some ways you can pick up some computer coding skills (or other learning options) for free this summer.
Although many of these these are designed for older youth or adults, they are also targeted toward beginners. So if something interests you, go ahead and give it a try.
Altcademy has a free, five-day course for beginners. Lessons for Coding 101 arrive to your email that even those without coding experience can understand. You will need an email address to get the lessons, so ask an adult if needed. Maybe they’ll even want to join in as well.
Find out more at altcademy.com/freebies/coding101.
Scratch is a great option if you’re interested in creating your own computer cames. The MIT Media Lab has a free website where you can build your own games or play ones others have created. Scratch is a block-based visual programming language and website built especially for kids.
Learn more at scratch.mit.edu.
Codecademy online offers basic courses for free on a variety of programming languages. Premium subscriptions offer unlimited practice and members-only content, but anyone can begin with the free interactive lessons and daily practices. Children younger than 13 will need a parent’s permission to sign up.
Learn more at www.codecademy.com.
EdX offers free online courses from some of the best schools in the country. It was founded in 2012 by Harvard University and MIT. You can find free, self-paced classes on lots of subjects, including computer and data sciences. Certification for complete courses does cost money, but you can always take the courses for free if you aren’t intersted in a certificate after.
Browse the courses available online at www.edx.org.
Khan Academy is another online website that offers free learning, specifically for kids. You can study lots of different subjects, including computing and computer programing.
Learn more at www.khanacademy.org/computing.
