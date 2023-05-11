hed

Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is pushing to provide full days of meals to all American schoolchildren with a bill that would create a free school-based food program nationwide.

On Thursday, the senator introduced the Universal School Meals Program Act, which would provide federal funding and a mandate that all public school districts in the U.S. provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to all students free of charge.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.