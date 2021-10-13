Across the state, as well as the nation, schools and families are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers, making the return to “normal” all the more difficult.
As New York continues to grapple with the shortage, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand has announced she is sending a letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona urging him to have his agency issue clear guidance to states and school districts about using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, ESSER, funds to hire and retain school bus drivers.
New York school districts are currently reporting an average bus driver shortage of 15% to 20% this school year, according to the office of Sen. Gillibrand.
Some bus drivers have retired early rather than risk getting sick, and issues around vaccines and masking requirements have led to drivers quitting and dissuaded potential drivers from applying for the job.
According to a document issued in May that covers frequently asked questions about ESSER and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Programs, funds provided in COVID-relief recovery packages can be used for “other activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of and continuity of services in the (Local Education Agency) and continuing to employ existing staff of the LEA.”
In the federal department’s fact sheet on the American Rescue Plan ESSER funds, it states that remaining ARP ESSER funds may be used for the same allowable purposes as existing ESSER and ESSER II, including hiring new staff and avoiding layoffs.
Following Sen. Gillibrand’s outreach to the department, her staff was informed that during the review of ESSER state plans, costs related to keeping and hiring bus drivers have been determined to be allowable, according to a release.
“The good news is that there are federal funds available to school districts to help them recruit and retain school bus drivers; unfortunately, there has not been clear guidance from the Department of Education on this allowable use,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a statement. “I am calling on the Department of Education to issue clear guidance letting states and school districts know that they can use this critical funding Congress has provided to address the school bus driver shortage and ease the burden on our schools and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.