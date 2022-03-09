MASSENA — Add Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand to the voices asking for an extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free lunch program for students.
She joins the Food Research & Action Center, a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger and undernutrition in the United States, as well as the New York State Council of School Superintendents and other national, state and local organizations in urging an extension for another school year.
They’re requesting that free meals for all students be extended through the 2022-23 school year. As it stands, school districts would no longer be able to serve free meals to all students after June 30.
“For many children, the harsh reality is that these meals are the only full meal they get to eat throughout the day, and it is unconscionable that we would let children go hungry, just as our communities are beginning to open up and rebound from the global pandemic,” Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a news release.
She alleges that the program is facing opposition from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is reportedly blocking the extension of the waivers.
“Senator McConnell should drop his callous opposition to this critical program, which feeds millions of children in communities across the country and will help us transition beyond COVID-19,” she said.
In a letter, Sen. Gillibrand and her colleagues pushed to ensure that school administrators, staff and industry partners that supply food to child nutrition programs have continued support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, preventing those most in need from losing pandemic waivers that have provided child nutrition program flexibilities to cope with the impact of the pandemic.
The letter requested that the upcoming omnibus spending bill include a provision to “continue to provide USDA authority to issue all necessary waivers, including an extension of all authority” provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for state and national waivers from June 30, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023.
However, the extension of the child nutrition waivers was not included in the omnibus spending bill that was posted on Wednesday by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“If the waiver extension is not included in the final bill, the waivers will end on June 30, 2022, causing millions of children to face a hunger cliff when they lose access to summer and school meals. These waivers have been critical in supporting nutrition operations so that children have access to school, after-school, and summer meals throughout the pandemic, and they are still needed to help schools and families recover from and respond to the economic, health, and educational fallout,” Food Research and Action Center President Luis Guardia said in a prepared statement.
“Under this proposed bill, schools, youth-serving and community-based organizations, and child care providers will lack the additional resources and flexibility needed to effectively provide meals to the millions of children who need them. Hungry children can’t wait. We urge Congress to include child nutrition waiver authority in the omnibus bill before its final passage,” Mr. Guardia said.
USDA waivers had originally been put in place toward the end of the 2019-20 school year. The authority was established through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and was extended for fiscal year 2021 through the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021 and Other Extension Act. It was then extended again to June 30, 2022, through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.
Usually, only low-income families are eligible and there are restrictions on where families can pick up food and how much they can take, but the USDA has waived these limits due to the pandemic. The waivers allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. All children and youth ages 18 and younger can receive meals at no cost, even if they’re not a student in their local school district.
