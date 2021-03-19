MORRISTOWN — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand stood with a few dozen north country students, educators and municipal officials outside Morristown Central School Friday morning, pushing for expanded funding of community schools.
With the St. Lawrence Health Initiative, school districts are hoping to form the Full-Service Community Schools Consortium of St. Lawrence County with a federal grant administered over the next five years.
Community schooling — a broad model that integrates social services into educational institutions — has roots in the early 20th century, with federal funding later developed through the Community Schools Act of 1978.
A decade ago, Congress passed the first Full-Service Community Schools Act, which amended the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to establish a regular grant program for community schools nationwide.
Sen. Gillibrand, with Democratic senators from Ohio and Maryland and Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones from New York, are reintroducing a 2020 expansion bill for the FSCS program this legislative session.
The Full-Service Community School Expansion Act of 2021 would invest a total of $3.65 billion in additional funding to states through 2025. The expansion would support school districts planing new or growing existing community schools.
St. Lawrence County school districts, including Morristown, Hammond and Clifton-Fine, are looking to use an FSCS grant to coordinate food security, transportation, health care, mental health and housing resources with the Health Initiative. Funding awards for the latest round of FSCS grants are expected to be announced this summer, and work will ideally begin in the fall, Morristown Central Superintendent Staci A. Vaughn said.
The FSCS grant program is currently funded by about $30 million, and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress earlier this month, allotted federal funding for K-12 schools.
“But to really meet students’ needs, we have to do much more,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “This pandemic has only deepened the challenges educators and school staff face while trying to support students struggling inside and outside of the classroom — under served students are at even higher risk of falling behind, and cash-strapped public schools have had limited funding to support them.”
Low-income, rural and indigenous communities are especially vulnerable, she said, “because of longstanding inequities that COVID has magnified.”
The senator and Ms. Vaughn were joined by Health Initiative Executive Director Anne Marie Snell and Massena Central Superintendent Patrick H. Brady.
Massena launched a community schools model in 2017, hiring Kristin Colarusso-Martin as community schools director and fostering partnerships with the county People’s Project, the Massena Rotary Club, the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, the county Safe Harbour Project and several other organizations.
“Without this funding, our schools would be in significant trouble at a time when we need this more than ever, to overcome the destructive impacts of the pandemic,” Mr. Brady said. “It was a year ago this week that schools in this county closed, and it’s remarkable how a year later, we have so much to hope for in the year ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.