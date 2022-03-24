WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is working on legislation with Sens. Ben R. Luján, D-N.M., James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., and Thomas R. Tillis, R-N.C., called the Advancing Toward Impact Aid Full Funding Act, which would help school districts serving military families, students who live in low-rent public housing, families that live or work on federal property, students with disabilities and Native American students living on tribal lands.
It would introduce a five-year plan to increase funding for four Impact Aid programs by bringing Impact Aid basic support payments and federal property payments closer to full funding and increasing funding for Children with Disabilities payments and construction payments to meet the needs of federally impacted schools and children.
In 1950, Congress created Impact Aid to provide direct federal support for public school districts that lack a critical state and local tax base. Impact Aid provides payments in lieu of taxes for school districts serving the same groups covered by the proposed legislation. Impact Aid funding can be used for instructional materials, teacher salaries, school construction and other educational needs. Nationwide, Impact Aid supports more than 1,100 school districts and more than 10 million students. Congress has not adequately funded Impact Aid programs since 1969, according to Sen. Gillibrand’s office.
“Every child deserves access to a high-quality public education,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a statement. “Yet in too many districts on tribal lands or military bases, schools lack the funding to invest in educational programming or upgrade school infrastructure without the state and local tax revenue of a traditional public school. I’m proud to work with my colleagues to advance this critical legislation that would invest over $10 billion in our schools and I’ll keep fighting to ensure that students on federal lands aren’t left behind.”
The proposed legislation is endorsed by 23 organizations, including the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools, National Indian Impacted Schools Association, Military Impacted Schools Association, National Military Family Association, Blue Star Families, Rebuild America’s Schools and more.
According to Sen. Gillibrand’s office, schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties that would be impacted by this legislation are Carthage, Copenhagen, General Brown, Indian River, LaFargeville, Lowville, Lyme, Sackets Harbor, Thousand Islands and Watertown. Impact Aid payments for fiscal year 2020 versus potential full funding payments for the schools if the legislation were in place are as follows:
• Carthage: $9,433,203.80 and $12,396,962.82
• Copenhagen: $33,724.92 and $55,896.50
• General Brown: $37,102.63 and $253,916.88
• Indian River: $23,040,375.95 and $24,920,529.67
• LaFargeville: $21,567.73 and $52,414.62
• Lowville: $6,690.04 and $104,170.74
• Lyme: $18,332.84 and $44,552.42
• Sackets: $58,233.43 and $141,519.47
• Thousand Islands: $53,853.41 and $70,759.73
• Watertown: $215,025.30 and $1,142,625.97
