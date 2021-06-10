WEST MONROE - Paul V. Moore Alumni and Faculty will host the Inaugural Paul V. Moore Alumni and Faculty Golf Classic on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Greenview Country Club, 20 Whig Hill Rd., West Monroe.
The format is four person captain and crew. Sign in/registration is at 8 a.m. with shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $75 per person (checks only, no cash or cards). The fee includes: Green fee, cart, raffle prizes, doughnuts, coffee, lunch and dinner. There will also be a giveaway of a season pass valued at $1,000.
The registration deadline has been extend until the end of July, however, organizers would appreciate it if people register as early as possible. Forms can be found on the Greenview Country Club website, http://www.greenviewcountryclub.com and at the golf course.
Organizers are looking for volunteers for the day of the event and business sponsors as well. Volunteers may work any portion of the day and will benefit from refreshments, lunch or dinner depending on what coincides during the time of day they are there.
All proceeds from the golf classic will go to benefit the PVM Class of 2022. Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2022 Senior Class have not had the typical high school events and experiences that others have had. Organizers hope that the proceeds from the golf classic will enable the Class of 2022 to have more experiences during their upcoming senior year.
For more information about the classic, how to become a sponsor or volunteer contact:
Dannie Green: (315) 668-2244 or Greenview.countryclub@yahoo.com; Al Hare: text (315) 529-1989 or Facebook; Dave Monahan: text (757) 995-5600 or Facebook; or Judee Piquet: text (680) 214-5122 or Facebook.
Visit the Paul V. Moore High School Golf Classic on Facebook.
