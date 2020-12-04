GOUVERNEUR — Though Gouverneur Central School District students at the elementary, middle and high schools will continue with remote learning through next week, BOCES students will be permitted to return to their programs in person starting Monday.
In an announcement posted to the district’s Facebook page shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, Superintendent Lauren F. French notified families of the “good news.”
As of Friday morning, 31 district employees and students are in quarantine for either having tested positive for the novel coronavirus or for being in contact with a positive case. No students or staff are currently in quarantine from the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Southwest Career & Technical Education Center in Gouverneur, or from the Agricultural Studies Academy in Canton, Mrs. French said.
Busing for Gouverneur Central BOCES students will resume Monday.
