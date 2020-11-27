GOUVERNEUR — After more than a month of fully-remote instruction, Gouverneur Central School District is reopening for in-person classes Monday as part of its hybrid instruction model.
In an announcement posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the district noted the decision to reopen was made with “careful consideration.”
“This is going to be a very long winter,” the post reads. “Working together, perhaps we can find different approaches for family events that build community spirit but not community infection.”
The district reminds families and community members — “all of us” — to adhere to five pillars of protection: wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent and thorough hand washing, staying home when not felling well and shopping minimally and locally.
The district announced the month-long closure Oct. 27, after a three-day closure was implemented to trace a potential employee exposure. With confirmation that the employee had tested positive and indication that a student had attended classes for the entire week prior, returning home to positive family members, additional tracing began.
Over the last month, a total of 14 district cases have been logged, one on-site teacher and 13 off-site students, according to the state’s online COVID-19 Report Card. Six of the 13 student cases — three off-site middle schoolers and three off-site high schoolers — were logged in the last seven days.
Canton Central School District, 24 miles north of Gouverneur, also plans to reopen the middle and high schools Monday after tracing potential exposures over the last two weeks.
The district initially implemented fully-remote learning for students in grades five to 12 Nov. 20, extending the period through Thanksgiving break this week.
On Tuesday, the district announced contact tracing and test results have not indicated any school exposures.
Last updated Monday, the state’s tracker reports four off-site Canton elementary students and one off-site middle school student have tested positive. No cases were reported in the seven days prior to the state’s latest data update.
