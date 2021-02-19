GOUVERNEUR — The search for a new Gouverneuer Central School District superintendent is continuing with a consultant and St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.
BOCES Superintendent Thomas R. Burns on Feb. 10, met with the Gouverneur Central Board of Education to review the eight applications that had been received by the set deadline. The board, according to a BOCES news release, “had hoped for both more applications and a more diverse group of applicants.”
Gouverneur Central will be working to recruit additional candidates for interviews. The district is appreciative of continuing patience of staff and the community.
The search process began after Superintendent Lauren F. French’s June 2021 retirement was announced in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.