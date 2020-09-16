GOUVERNEUR — With a summer of planning and the first four days of the school year behind them, Gouverneur Central School District board members and Superintendent Lauren F. French gathered for a scheduled meeting Monday night.
Staff worked through Labor Day to finalize learning plans for families and prepare for an unprecedented first week at the district’s elementary, middle and high schools, Ms. French told the board during a reopening debriefing.
Concerns from students and parents have been fielded and categorized — most issues have related to technology and transportation — and the district is continuing to work with families for meal pick-ups, internet access and in-person to remote learning switches, as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its seventh month in New York.
Prior to the first day, Sept. 8, an influx of parents had requested to change their students’ commitments from remote to in-person learning, and now that school has begun, Ms. French said, some families are opting to change from in-person to remote learning.
“What we are going to try to do is accommodate everyone the best we can,” she said. “At face value, it sounds very easy.”
But the process can require reworking schedules, bus routes and food allergen protocols and sometimes takes hours of behind-the-scenes work.
Ms. French described a scenario, for instance, involving an in-person learner and a remote learner switching spots. One student may have needed a wheelchair-accessible bus, and the other may now need an individual aide or a peanut-free classroom. A seemingly basic switch that may satisfy a class-size restriction, she said, can present a multifaceted challenge when all student needs are considered.
As the district continues to adjust pandemic procedures, Ms. French reflected on a few quiet moments that have brought needed positivity and light back to school.
Students are now often seated alphabetically to ensure consistency in classroom spaces, and Ms. French said she received a message from a parent celebrating the system because it encourages students to interact with unfamiliar peers and make new friends.
“If you had the good fortune of being an elementary teacher or at the elementary building and just closed your eyes and listened to those kids on the playground, it sounded normal,” Ms. French said, adding that she noticed young learners taking an outdoor break last week, sitting on logs. “When I was growing up it really wasn’t that fun to sit on a log, because it meant you were going to split it and move it. But these kids just thought it was grand to sit in a circle on a log and talk to each other.”
